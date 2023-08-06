Ryan Gosling Surprises Greta Gerwig with 'Barbie' Flash Mob in Honor of Her 40th Birthday
'Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Reacts to Rumor of a Ken Spinoff …
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
'Jersey Shore' Cast Dishes on Alleged Rudest Celebrity Encounters
Mady Gosselin Accuses Brother Collin of 'Hateful and Violent' Be…
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Lisa Vanderpump Bids Goodbye to PUMP Restaurant as 'Vanderpump R…
Hailee Steinfeld Makes Out With NFL Pro Josh Allen on Romantic G…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marri…
Celine Dion's Sister Gives Health Update on Singer’s Battle With…
Selena Gomez's Dating Red Flags Make Her Cringe on TikTok
Ice-T Slams Conspiracy Theories About Jamie Foxx After Hospitali…
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
'Love Is Blind's Irina Shares the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't …
'AJLT': Carrie and Aidan Heat Up as She Makes a Surprising Sex L…
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey Cried Watching Film (Exclusiv…
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Are Still Together After …
Greta Gerwig can always count on her Ken for a good time!
On Friday, the Barbie director celebrated her 40th birthday. What she thought was just a simple Pilates class, turned into something special thanks to Ryan Gosling.
"As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!
Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings! @bookaflashmob @heymarkavery 📷 @christinecrais," the caption next to the video posted on the official Barbie Instagram account Saturday read.
In the clip, the Lady Bird director is sitting on a reformer machine as a group of Kens enter the room and begin to perform the "I'm Just Ken" dance number -- which was sung by Gosling in the film. As the group starts to dance, the director can be heard saying, "Oh my God."
Just when it looks like it was over, Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" begins to play as a group of Barbie's arrive in the room and begin the group dance number from the film.
At the end of the special gift, the birthday girl claps in approval.
Ahead of her birthday, Gerwig has been enjoying the success of the record-breaking film starring Margot Robbie and Gosling. On Thursday, Gosling (Ken) had a reason to celebrate as his song from the film landed him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.
In this week's ranking, the 42-year-old actor landed himself in the 87th position with his song, "I'm Just Ken," from the Barbie soundtrack. The ballad, performed by Gosling, also found itself at number 4 on the Hot Rock Songs, number 5 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs and number 39 on the Digital Song Sales charts. Gosling's song is part of Barbie: The Album.
Last month, during the film's premiere, Gerwig dished to ET about the excitement surrounding the release and her 40th birthday.
"On Aug. 4th, I turn 40," she told ET with a laugh, "and this movie's out. So I'm like, I gotta turn 40 and get this movie out, and then I'll figure out what happens next."
RELATED CONTENT:
How Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Brought 'Barbie' to the Big Screen
Greta Gerwig Secretly Welcomes 2nd Child, Reveals Sex of Baby
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig Responds to 'Ken' Spin-Off Rumors (Exclusive)