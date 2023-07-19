Greta Gerwig is a mother of two! The three-time Oscar nominee reveals in a new interview with ELLE UK that she gave birth to a baby boy four months ago.

Musing that she feels "in the middle of everything," the Barbie filmmaker tells the magazine, "I’m about to be 40 [on Aug. 4]. And there’s something about that where you’re like: 'Oh! I'm properly middle aged now. All parts of life feel extremely activated.'"

As for her newborn, Gerwig gushes as she shows the interviewer a photo, "He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

She adds, "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

Gerwig's baby news was also mentioned earlier this month in a piece for Rolling Stone.

The bundle of joy is Gerwig's second child, both of whom she shares with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The couple welcomed their son, 4-year-old Harold, in 2019. She is also stepmom to Baumbauch's 13-year-old son, Rohmer, whom he shares with actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig initially announced her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December. "I went to an event recently," Gerwig told Fallon, saying she wore an outfit that she thought would reveal her pregnancy, but "nobody cared."

She quipped, "It didn't get reported on, which turns out nobody’s paying attention to you."

At the time, it was unclear if big brother Harold had caught on to the news. "It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren’t existent yet, in front of him," Gerwig said. "He's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then, in other ways, he asked what language do they speak in New Jersey."

Gerwig also continues to make headlines for her highly anticipated directorial effort, Barbie, which she co-wrote with Baumbach. The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, hits theaters on Friday. The star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, Will Ferrell and more.

