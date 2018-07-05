Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'So Freaked Out' When She Found Out She Was Pregnant With North

Kim Kardashian may love being a mom to her three kids, but she didn't always think she was ready for that chapter of her life.

The 37-year-old reality star opened up about how motherhood changed everything for her in a new piece for Wealthsimple, revealing that when she found out she was pregnant with daughter North, she thought her life "was over."

"My mom had me at like 23 or 24 -- she had my sister at 22. My dad was a bit older -- he was like 36 when he had me. But I thought they knew everything. Before I had kids, I remember just thinking like, 'Wow, they had it so together. Am I ready?' But you’re never ready," she said. "I say that to all my friends."

"Me in my 30s, Kanye [West] was in his 30s, and I’m like, If we’re not ready now... I mean, this is pathetic. So we’re going for it. And it just happened -- I was so freaked out. I was like, I thought my life was over. I was just so not a parent," she continued. "I literally thought my life was over."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to describe the lessons about money she learned as a kid, and how they shaped her drive and ambition as an adult.

"They never gave me money for rent or anything. Nothing," she said of her parents. "I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing. I always just figured it out."

"The way that my parents taught me was, hey, when you’re 18, you’ve seen this lifestyle, I’m sure you’re going to want to upkeep it. If you’re going to want to live this way, you’re going to have to get a job," she recalled. "I don’t know if it will be the same for my kids. It’s a different time. I don’t know if I’m going to do that. I’d have to discuss that with Kanye."

According to Kardashian, she and West discuss how to raise their children to appreciate their privileged lives "all the time."

"I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible," she said.

Kardashian also opened up to ET last month about how she keeps her kids humble. The makeup mogul revealed that while North received two Alexander Wang bags for her fifth birthday, she "has no idea what they are."

"What I do for her birthday, she gets gifts and then she has to be really good and earn the things and do her chores and walk her dog," she revealed. "We have a chore chart, she has to make her bed. She has so many things she has to do if she wants to get something, so she doesn't really get a whole lot of stuff like you would think."

