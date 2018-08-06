Kylie Jenner is a golden goddess in Travis Scott's new video!

The 26-year-old rapper dropped the music video for "Stop Trying to Be God," a song from his new album, Astroworld, on Monday. The clip features a few appearances from Scott's girlfriend, Jenner. Early in the Dave Meyers-directed video, which is packed with surreal motifs and religious iconography, Jenner is seen stripped down and glowing with a golden, ethereal aura as she cradles Scott amid a bleak and burning post-apocalyptic landscape.

Toward the video's end, Jenner appears again, still gilded and glowing, but this time outfitted in a transparent, bejeweled gown and cradling a lamb in a dismantled manger, the imagery evoking a nativity scene.

Last month, Scott and Jenner -- who welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1 -- posed together for the cover of GQ magazine and opened up about their romance in their first joint interview.

“I don't even be looking at motherf---ers. I don't be looking at s---,” Scott said of the "Kardashian curse" and the couple's relationship. “Kylie actually likes me for me.”

When asked if he was nervous about dating someone from the famous family, the rapper replied, “Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I'm not into all the other s---. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different.”

As for the extra scrutiny that comes with her fame and the Kardashian-Jenner name, Jenner said she knows her beau doesn't like the attention, but they make it work.

“I don't think he's really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family,” she said. "That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

