Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are stronger than ever.

The young couple is loving parenthood, and remains devoted to their 6-month-old daughter, Stormi, amid their busy careers, a source tells ET.

"The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn't even realize were possible. Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does," the source says, adding that the two have been working together to make sure their little one is always receiving attention from at least one parent.

Scott, 26, just released his new album, Astroworld, while Jenner, who turns 21 next week, is focused on continuing to build her cosmetics empire. The reality star appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine's America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue last month as she's on track to become the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

"Kylie and Travis have a system: if one is busy working, the other takes care of Stormi, or they bring her with them to the job if possible," ET's source explains of how they're making it work. "Although they are Kylie and Travis, they have a very normal life when it comes to parenting. They value their time with her, and also know it's important to get time alone, so the two plan date nights to dinner or movies, or just stay home, and have a family member or friend watch her."

Scott will continue to travel for performances, and according to ET's source, Jenner and her daughter will be there to support him whenever possible. "Kylie and Stormi plan to attend as many of Travis' shows as they can, but Stormi is still young and Kylie is very busy with her career so it will be when it all works out," the source says.

"Stormi is the most important thing in Kylie and Travis life, the two couldn't be more happy with the birth of their baby," ET's source adds. "Kylie and Travis love being parents to Stormi."

The adorable tot is always at the forefront of both her parents' minds. In Jenner's cover story for Forbes, she opened up about passing down her beauty business to her first child in the future. "Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she exclaimed. "If she's into it."

Scott, meanwhile, paid tribute to Jenner and Stormi in his new track, "SICKO MODE." "Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b**ches shook," he raps.

The usually-private couple opened up about their relationship in the latest issue of GQ. Watch below.

