Kylie Jenner is one happy mama.

TheLife of Kylie star and makeup mogul is excited to ring in her 21st birthday with the most special person right by her side, her daughter Stormi. Ahead of her special day, Jenner shared a couple new photographs of herself and her "little angel."

"Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel," the brunette beauty wrote alongside a snap of herself in a black dress and cradling Stormi in her arms. "My heart," she captioned a second pic from the same photo shoot.

The almost-birthday girl also posted -- and then deleted -- a side-by-side collage of her mom, Kris Jenner, holding her as a baby alongside her pics with Stormi.

"I love these pics you guys are making ♥️ my baby is my little twin!" the makeup maven marveled in a since-deleted post. She did, however, also share the pics on her Instagram Story.

Just a day before, Jenner reflected on her childhood by sharing sweet throwbacks of herself as a child. She also posted steamy black-and-white shots of herself striking a pose on a lounge chair.

As Jenner gears up for her 21st birthday, the new mom and boyfriend Travis Scott are better than ever. A source told ET on Saturday that the couple has grown as parents over the last few months, always making Stormi a priority.

"The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn't even realize were possible. Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does," the source said, adding that the two have been working together to make sure their little one is always receiving attention from at least one parent.

Jenner recently starred in Scott's new sexy music. See more in the video below.

