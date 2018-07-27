Kylie Jenner Shows Off Designer Bag Collection in Her Dreamy Closet

This is what closet dreams are made of!

Kylie Jenner showed off her expansive handbag collection via a quick Boomerang video on Instagram as she adorably posed in a white off-shoulder cropped tee, Cotton Citizen ripped jeans and Yeezy snakeskin boots in her dreamy closet on Thursday.

🧡 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 26, 2018 at 7:08pm PDT

From the short clip, it's no secret her bag lineup is brimming with designer labels including Louis Vuitton duffels, Gucci totes and basically every color of the Hermès Birkin bag you can imagine. The beauty boss also snapped pics next to her bright orange Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and Lamborghini Aventador earlier that day.

just for the summer 🧡 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 26, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder graced the cover of Forbes magazine for its America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue earlier this month. The young mom built her eponymous brand's $900 million fortune in less than three years. She's poised to become the youngest self-made billionaire.

See Jenner's joint GQ cover with boyfriend Travis Scott.

