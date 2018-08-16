It's good to be Nicki Minaj.

The 35-year-old "Barbie Tingz" rapper slays on the cover ofVogue Arabia's second September issue, donning an array of elegant dark ensembles for the stunning black-and-white photo sesh.

In one glamorous shot, revealed on Thursday, Minaj rocks a velvet long sleeve gown by Christian Siriano that features a thigh-high slit and dramatic tulle sleeves. The second cover sees a close up of the GRAMMY-nominated artist wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit jacket with shoulder pads and her long dark tresses are covered by a wide-brimmed hat.

The cover story was shot in New York by an all-female team, just days before the Met Gala.

With the recent release of her album Queen, Minaj is feeling on top of the world. The rap star, however, revealed that she's had her fair share of criticisms that she's endured over the course of her career.

“I think anybody who says they don’t care about horrible things being said about them or lies being spread about them are not being truthful,” says Minaj in the accompanying story. “I’m a human being and of course it bothers me when I read lies or horrendous things about myself… I took time to create something for my fans that I knew was going to be perfection.”

But the platinum-selling rapper always believed in herself, always working hard to get where she's at.

"In the restaurant where I was a waitress, I would go to someone’s table to take the orders and before I got their bread," she recalls. "I’d write raps on my order notepad about what they said or what they were wearing… I always thought, 'I’m going to get the hell out of this joint, stop waitressing, and become a big superstar.'” And so she did.

Up next for Minaj is taking the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. See more of the Queen in the video below.

