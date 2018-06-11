Is this Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Pete Davidson? See The Pic!

Ariana Grande recently said yes when Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson popped the question after less than a month of dating, and it seems she's already been flashing her massive sparkler.

Unbeknownst to fans, it's believed that Grande already gave the world a hit at her relationship status last week when she spoke with REAL 92.3's Big Boy during a listening party in California for Kanye West and Kid Cudi's new album, Kids See Ghosts, on June 2.

The pop superstar admits in the video that she wasn't "expecting an interview," which is exactly why she may have been caught sporting the sizeable ring.

While she doesn't mention her engagement at all, she does nervously run her left hand through her hair, revealing an enormous pear-cut diamond ring that shines brightly in the lights set up for the party.

While it's possible that ring could just be a random accessory, the singer clearly acts like she didn't mean for anyone to see it when she quickly drops her hand down and keeps her hand covered with her jacket sleeve for the rest of the interview.

However, that wasn't the only time she flaunted the huge rock. While posing for a photo with Ryan "Selfie Kid" McKenna -- who gained fame when Justin Timberlake posed for a selfie with him during this year's Super Bowl halftime show -- a photographer snapped a pic of their selfie moment, and it's clear she's sporting some serious hardware on her ring finger.

News of Grande and Davidson's engagement broke on Monday.

The 24-year-old stars were first linked late last month, following their respective break-ups -- Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from rapper Mac Miller.

The pair first were rumored to be an item after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party. The two then made their relationship Instagram official on May 30 with a sweet photo of the two clad in Harry Potter garb.

They also haven't been shy about their whirlwind romance. The two have joked about having kids together, and Davidson even has a number of tattoos dedicated to his new fiancée.

