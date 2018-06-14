Glen Powell Says Pals Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Are ‘Two Sides of the Same Coin’

Glen Powell isn’t particularly shocked by Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s whirlwind engagement!

The 29-year-old actor is a close friend of Davidson’s after they co-starred in the upcoming Netflix rom com, Set It Up, and also co-starred with Grande, 24, on Ryan Murphy’s horror comedy, Scream Queens.

"I just FaceTimed with him and Ari a second ago," Powell said of the couple while on SiriusXM’s Chicks in the Office podcast. "It's been a wild ride for all of us."

The actor wasn’t as dismissive of the new couple as the show’s co-hosts appeared to be when asking about their engagement.

"They're two sides of the same coin. I'll say they're both wonderfully bizarre in their own ways,” Powell said of the pair. “I actually think, look, I've only hung out with them a couple times together. I know Ari from Scream Queens. Pete and I met on this movie, but we talk all the time and he's become a really close buddy of mine.”

So, does he think these two will work out?

“You never know, timing's a little aggressive, but at the same time you see them together and it seems to work,” he said of the quick engagement, adding, “I will [be at the wedding]."

News of the couple’s engagement after just a few weeks of dating broke this past weekend. Davidson, 24, popped the question with a giant diamond sparkler that costs $93,000, a source close to the couple previously told ET.

Powell isn’t the only co-star pal to approve of the match. Grande’s former Sam & Cat co-star, Jennette McCurdy, opened up to ET’s Katie Krause on Wednesday about the future spouses.

Admitting she was surprised by the speed of the engagement, McCurdy noted, "They seem like they're a great fit. From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her."

As for Grande's type, the 25-year-old actress added, "Tattoos! She always likes the tattoos -- and humor, of course.”

For more on the speedy engagement, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande's Former Co-Star Jennette McCurdy On Why Pete Davidson Is 'Exactly' Right For Her (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson Covered His Tattoo of Ex Cazzie David Before Proposing to Ariana Grande

Here's How Much Pete Davidson Spent on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring

Related Gallery