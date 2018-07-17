Ariana Grande Hold Hands With Pete Davidson While Wearing His Dad’s Badge on Her Neck: Pics

Two peas in a pod!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson can’t get enough of each other these days. The newly engaged couple were spotted out together on the streets of New York City on Monday.

The pair held hands as they went on a shopping spree in Barneys. For the outing, Grande, 25, wore her signature high ponytail, a white tank top, and a khaki skirt. She paired the look with a loose plaid shirt and thigh-high boots.

She flashed her giant engagement ring, but perhaps her most touching accessory she sported was her new necklace featuring Davidson’s late father Scott’s FDNY badge.

Later in the day, Davidson, 24, shared some pics with Grande and a friend, kissing his fiancée on the forehead as she threw up a peace sign and blew a kiss.

Davidson previously received some flack for giving the badge to Grande, defending his decision online. Scott tragically died while rescuing victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancée,” he replied to one commenter. “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Davidson also replied to a commenter who accused him of giving Grande the same badge he gave his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David.

“Actually I didn’t give that to my ex. Yes she had one but it was a replica,” he explained (per People). “I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the one he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years.”

