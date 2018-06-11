Why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship Is 'Moving a Million Miles a Minute' (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance and recent engagement is taking a lot of their friends by surprise, but the passion is the real deal.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live cast member tells ET that Grande and Davidson are head over heels in love, and that the pop icon has fallen for the comedian following her previous relationship with rapper Mac Miller, which Grande openly referred to as "toxic" following their break-up in early May.

"[Ariana was in a] bad past relationship, and now she is with someone who appreciates her and makes her laugh and just makes her feel good," the source said.

Meanwhile, the source described Davidson as a great guy, but said that he often lets his emotions get ahead of him.

"In relationships, he is known to be the caring one and the full steam ahead guy. He is not shy about who he likes and, like with Ariana, is very public," says the source.

Furthermore, the source tells ET that they believe the consensus among Davidson's friends is that their relationship is fueled very strongly by their passion and their emotions.

"The combination of a girl who is yearning to be loved and mixing it with a guy like Pete creates this intense relationship that is moving a million miles a minute," the source said. "For both of them, this relationship is heaven compared to their past relationships and they're just clinging to that heaven and thrilled about it."

While the source says Davidson has not yet confirmed the engagement to all of his friends, but they "really want to see Pete happy because he is a genuinely great guy."

News of Grade and Davidson's engagement broke on Monday. The 24-year-old stars were first linked late last month, following their respective break-ups -- Grande from Miller and Davidson from Cazzie David, daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David.

Grade and Davidson were first were rumored to be an item after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party. The two then made their relationship Instagram official on May 30 with a sweet photo of the two clad in Harry Potter garb.

They also haven't been shy about their whirlwind romance. The two have joked about having kids together, and Davidson even got a number of tattoos dedicated to his new fiancée.

