How Pete Davidson's Exes Are Reacting to His Whirlwind Romance With Fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson's exes are seemingly weighing in on his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande.

It's been less than 24 hours since news of their engagement broke, and former girlfriends of the Saturday Night Live star have been very active on social media. While they don't specially call out Davidson by name in their recent posts, it seems quite obvious they're reacting to their ex's quick proposal, as he's only been dating the singer for a few weeks.

Girl Code star Carly Aquilino took to her Instagram Stories late Monday night, sharing a text message exchange she had with a friend who wrote, "I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you about this but... I can't."

Aquilino -- who briefly dated Davidson in 2015 -- responded "HAHHAHAHAAH," and wrote "MY DAY IN A TEXT MESSAGE" over the screenshot before sharing it to her followers.

Instagram Stories

The 27-year-old comedian shared a similar post on Tuesday, in which she joked that her love life was "going great." She decorated the post with emojis that read, "I quit," "social life :404 not found," "cool" and "cries into my burger."

Instagram Stories

The same day news of the engagement broke, Davidson's most recent ex, Cazzie David, spent the day drinking in South Africa's Franschhoek Wine Valley, as she documented via Instagram.

"Came here a person, leaving a human bottle of wine," David, who dated Davidson on and off from May 2016 to May 2018, captioned a pic of herself enjoying a giant glass of red wine.

The 24-year-old actress also seemed to address Davidson's new relationship with Grande earlier this month, captioning a selfie, "Been in Africa, what'd I miss?"

Davidson last appeared on David's Instagram feed on May 3, in a photo of the two eating cotton candy. Ever since the comedian proposed to Grande, fans have been leaving a myriad of comments on the post.

Many have been sticking up for David, writing things like, "This was posted five weeks ago and he's engaged already?" "Wow, my heart hurts for you," and "I love Ari, but I don’t want anyone getting hurt! I know I don't know these people but being heart broken sucks," seemingly addressing how quickly Davidson moved on with the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer.

Bffs 💘 A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on May 3, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

It appears Grande and Davidson, both 24, aren't paying any mind to the haters, however. The two spent Monday evening celebrating the exciting news with a late-night adventure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. At one point, they rode Space Mountain with Grande's brother, Frankie, and mother, Joan.

Disney

The newly engaged couple were first linked late last month after being spotted together at an SNL after-party. It wasn't long before the two made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, the lovebirds certainly haven't been shy about expressing their love for one another on social media.

Hear more on their engagement in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Ariana Grande's Dream 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding With Pete Davidson (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Enjoy Late-Night Disneyland Trip Following Engagement News

Is this Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Pete Davidson? See The Pic!

Related Gallery