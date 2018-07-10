Star Sightings: Ariana Grande Promotes ’Sweetener’ Album, Lucy Hale Celebrates With ‘Haute Living’ and More!

A dash of Sweetener! Ariana Grande posted to her Instagram account to promote her upcoming album, Sweetener, while rocking a Don’t Tripp black hoodie from Los Angeles streetwear brand Valley High.

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel attended Bulletproof’s pop-up experience grand opening event in the Big Apple on Wednesday. The invite-only launch party featured a sneak peek of the wellness company’s first-ever Manhattan pop-up space, which offers product sampling, an oxygen bar, a whole-body vibration plant garden and more curated experiences designed to “supercharge your mind and body.”

Crown Life! Tristan Wilds attended the official after-party of Essence Fest 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 8. The bash was sponsored by Crown Royal.

Wilmer Valderrama was spotted in Australia at designer hotel QT Sydney on July 5. The NCIS actor enjoyed dinner and drinks with friends at Gowings Bar & Grill.

Ne-Yo celebrated his new album, Good Man, in San Diego, California, on July 3. The stylish singer enjoyed dinner at Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine, where he indulged in a special vegan menu created by award-winning chef JoJo Ruiz. After dinner, Ne-Yo headed to hot spot Oxford Social Club, where he performed at his official album release party.

Heidi Klum joined DJ Kaskade at HQ2 Beachclub’s opening weekend of Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 30. The 45-year-old model partied in the DJ booth while rocking a yellow Juan Carlos Obando duster and matching pants paired with a striped bikini from her Heidi Klum swimsuit collection.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder kicked off the Fourth of July holiday by creating a National #OOTD Day at Pump Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on June 30.

Ireland Baldwin got cozy in a black coat and leggings for the launch party of new rooftop restaurant Élephante Beach House in Santa Monica, California on June 29.

Cover girl! Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale was the guest of honor at Haute Living's celebration of her magazine cover with Real is a Diamond at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California on June 28.

Molly Sims struck a yoga pose at the World of Hyatt Chase Credit Card launch event in New York City on June 28.

Donald Glover and his girlfriend, Michelle, enjoyed a date night at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California for the kick-off of Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer tour on June 28. The couple, who welcomed their second child together earlier in the year, were spotted in the Belvedere VIP lounge drinking the signature A Beautiful Future cocktails. When asked if he wanted an escort to his seat, Glover politely declined, and was happy to “walk through the crowd on his own.”

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher celebrated the launch of her new clothing line, Shop Fletch by Joelle Fletcher, with a party at Beauty and Essex in Los Angeles on June 28. The reality star’s fiance, Jordan Rodgers, (who adorably served guests food himself!) was by her side as well as her bestie, Becca Tilley.

Jamie Foxx and Mark Wahlberg were among to celebrity guests at the opening ceremony for Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 28. Foxx gave a surprise performance at the event, and posed for selfies with hotel guests!

Harry Connick Jr, his wife, Jill Goodacre, and their family, gathered to celebrate daughter Charlotte’s birthday with Crazy Shakes at Black Tap's SoHo location in New York City on June 28.

On June 25, entrepreneur and style star Olivia Palermo attended the Peninsula Paris hotel's “Made in California” summer party to kick off their nine-week long summer celebration.

Darren Criss was spotted exiting the Peninsula Paris during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 23.

R&B singer Tank kicked off celebrations for the 2018 BET Awards at the Tanqueray All Day Gin & Juice brunch on June 24.

Singer JoJo hit the stage for her Leaks, Covers & Mixtapes tour at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on June 19.

Also on June 19, Pretty Little Liars star and brand ambassador Shay Mitchell helped launch the new Bioré Limited Edition Citrus Crush Pore Strips in support of Girl Up and their mission to crush literacy in Uganda.

Joanna Krupa and Gretchen Rossi hit the red carpet for the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center grand opening event at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 14. The soiree benefited local women's shelter The Shade Tree.

Other celebs in attendance included Dean Cain, Janice Dickinson, Slade Smiley, Jaymes Vaughan of Access Hollywood and Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth recently opened his new gym, BOOTHCAMP, with friend and fellow alum Evan Bass in Nashville, Tennessee. The fitness center coincides with the launch of Booth’s healthy lifestyle app of the same name. Also on hand to celebrate were the guys’ respective ladies, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell.

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin stayed sunny on a rainy day in Virginia while filming an episode of the hit ABC reality show. Kufrin kept her feet dry in Chooka's adorable navy colored Nina Rain Boot.

Janelle Monae teamed up with Belvedere Vodka for the "A Beautiful Future" campaign, which aims to propel the next-generation's voices across film, music and the arts. The first of three short films can be seen on Belvedere's YouTube page.

Sophia Bush was spotted with Differin Gel Acne Treatment, after a Target run in New York City.

Carrie Underwood rocked jewelry by Dena Kemp at the Radio Disney Music Awards last month. The county star was honored with the Hero Award at the event, which was held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas and his bandmates, Kyle Cook, Paul Doucette and Brian Yale, gave their new fan-controlled virtual reality experience a test run ahead of its release on July 12. Fans who didn’t make it to the GRAMMY-winning band’s 2017 Brief History of Everything tour, or those who want to relive the hit-heavy show, can download the SwivelVR app to check out exclusive content (or the entire concert), in 4K Virtual Reality 360 3D. The app includes a 360 2D option, for those without virtual reality glasses.