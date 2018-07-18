Ariana Grande Debuts New Lavender Hair -- See the Pic!

Ariana Grande just dyed her hair!

The "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" singer stepped out in New York City on Saturday sporting brand new lilac locks. Grande traded in her signature high ponytail for a long, swept-back look, tying a few strands back behind her face. The 25-year-old pop star paired her new 'do with chic thigh-high boots, an oversized white jacket, a choker necklace and Louis Vuitton purse.

"Lavender," she captioned a shot showing off her colored tresses on Instagram.

Grande's new look comes just three weeks after her fiance, Pete Davidson, debuted a new bleach blond buzz cut -- which pretty quickly earned the singer's stamp of approval on Instagram.

While Grande was photographed in NYC on Wednesday, she and Davidson were in upstate New York on Tuesday, where Davidson is filming a movie called Big Time Adolescence. An eyewitness tells ET that they shopped around -- and met with fans -- at a Syracuse shopping mall, Destiny USA.

"They both were super sweet and seemed equally excited to meet us,” the eyewitness said. “Ariana asked if I wanted to take a photo so obviously my co-worker and I took the opportunity. Pete wasn't going to be in the photo and then I asked him to be in it and I introduced myself to him.”

According to the eyewitness, Grande and Davison looked around inside Zumiez, but didn't purchase any items.

The former Nickelodeon star has been busy lately, after dropping her new single, "God Is a Woman." See more in the video below.

