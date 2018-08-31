Ariana Grande was escorted to Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday by her fiance, Pete Davidson.

The couple showed up to the 4,000-seat Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, and were almost immediately greeted by former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

The 25-year-old pop star was seen talking at length with Hillary prior to the start of the ceremony as Franklin's family made their way to their seats. Grande, Davidson and the Clintons also posed for photos while mingling.

Grande was dressed in a black dress, with her trademark ponytail as high as ever. As for Davidson, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star looked dashing in a black suit, which is a far cry from his usual super casual attire.

.@ArianaGrande arrives at Aretha Franklin's funeral with fiancé Pete Davidson and is greeted by Sec. Hillary Clinton. She will perform at the services along with other stars like Stevie Wonder. https://t.co/m1ZEe6FAf4pic.twitter.com/O8RSn4UVRz — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 31, 2018

Guests Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson greet President Bill Clinton ahead of Aretha Franklin funeral celebration. pic.twitter.com/4PIYYNXRRe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Grande is singing at Franklin's funeral, which will also feature performances by Chaka Khan, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to the 18 performances, the six and a half hour service will also have former President Clinton, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Smokey Robinson speaking.

You can view the full funeral line-up HERE.

The ceremony is set to conclude at 3:00 p.m. ET, after a performance by Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir. However, it may go a little longer as it got off to a late start.

The Queen of Soul died on Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aretha Franklin's Funeral: Guests Arrive to the Detroit Ceremony

Aretha Franklin Honored at Funeral Procession With 100 Pink Cadillacs -- Watch Ceremony Live

Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert: Tyler Perry, Johnny Gill and More Honor Late Singer

Related Gallery