Fans, friends and family continue to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, as she is being laid to rest in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The Queen of Soul, who died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76, is being honored for more than six hours with 18 performers and more than 15 speakers. Friday's funeral service is taking place at the 4,000-seat Greater Grace Temple, where a red carpet has been laid out.

At the altar of the church, an inscription reads: "One Lord, one faith, one baptism." This is the name of Franklin's 1987 gospel album.

During the procession, 100 pink Cadillacs lined the street outside the church. The ceremony -- which is livestreaming -- was set conclude at about 3:00 p.m. ET after a performance from Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, but the ceremony is running about an hour and a half behind.

Franklin's casket arrived at the ceremony around 8:30 a.m. ET, and was carried in by six men in suits. She is being buried in a 24-karat gold plated Promethean casket made of solid bronze, and the interior is finished with champagne velvet. Queen of Soul and her name are embroidered in the casket with gold metallic thread.

The ceremony began with a selection of Franklin's recorded songs, followed by a prayer and several readings.

The funeral also includes a performance by country star Faith Hill as well as Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, who will play Franklin in a biopic, and the Queen of Soul's longtime friend, Stevie Wonder.

In addition to the 18 performances, the six and a half hour service will also have former President Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Smokey Robinson speaking.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke at the ceremony and announced that the city would be renaming Chene Park, where the music legend once performed, to Aretha Franklin Park. It was also declared that Franklin would get another street in Detroit.

Meanwhile across the pond, Buckingham Palace a Changing of the Guard in Franklin's honor.

The Queen of Soul's funeral comes after nearly a week of tributes to the legendary singer, which included a public memorial and more than one outfit change.

