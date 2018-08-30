Faith Hill is remembering Aretha Franklin.

The country singer took the stage at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday for the "Queen of Soul's" Celebration of Life, honoring Franklin, who died on Aug. 16 at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.

Hill, dressed in all black with sparkly silver jewelry, belted out a beautiful rendition of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus," as the congregation rose to their feet to sing along.

When news broke earlier this month that Franklin had died, Hill was one of the first of many stars who honored the iconic singer via social media.

Hill shared a pic of her and Franklin together, captioning it, "GLORY, GLORY, GLORY to the ALMIGHTY!!! The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus."

"I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word,' she continued. "To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement."

Hill also shared three of her favorite albums from Franklin -- Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings; One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism; and Aretha Live at Filmore West -- encouraging her fans to "listen to these over and over."

As the ceremony continues, stars like Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jennifer Holliday and Franklin's son, Edward, will also take the stage to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Franklin's family asked Grande, 24, to be part of the funeral service after they were moved by her performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according toThe Associated Press.

