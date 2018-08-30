Ariana Grande Performs at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Ariana Grande just paid homage to Aretha Franklin at her funeral in Detroit, Michigan.

The 25-year-old pop star performed "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" in an emotional tribute to the Queen of Soul, who died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer.

Following her performance, Reverend Charles Ellis took the stage to thank Grande for her tribute and apologize for thinking she was a "new item on the Taco Bell menu" when he initially saw her name on the program. The comment was met with applause and laughter from both Grande and the crowd. Reverend Ellis went on to call Grande "an icon herself" before she departed the stage.

Grande's performance came after Faith Hill's tribute, where the country singer honored the late idol by singing "What A Friend We Have In Jesus."

Grande's fiance, Pete Davidson, accompanied her to the event. The couple was spotted talking the Clintons prior to the start of the ceremony. The pop star had a lengthy conversation with Hillary Clinton and posed -- along with her fiance -- for a photo with Bill Clinton.

Grande was dressed in a black dress, with her trademark ponytail as high as ever. As for Davidson, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star looked dashing in a black suit, which is a far cry from his usual super casual attire.

.@ArianaGrande arrives at Aretha Franklin's funeral with fiancé Pete Davidson and is greeted by Sec. Hillary Clinton. She will perform at the services along with other stars like Stevie Wonder. https://t.co/m1ZEe6FAf4pic.twitter.com/O8RSn4UVRz — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 31, 2018

This isn't the first time Grande has paid tribute to Franklin. One day after Franklin died, Grande performed the same song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Chaka Khan, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder are all set to perform during the service. Former President Bill Clinton will deliver a 10 minute speech at 12:15 p.m. ET, while viewers can also expect to hear from Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Smokey Robinson beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET.

You can view the full funeral line-up HERE.

The whole event will conclude at 3:00 p.m. ET, after a performance by Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir. Here's more on the star-studded funeral:

