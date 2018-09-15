Mac Miller's music is his legacy.

Ariana Grande revealed how she's keeping her ex-boyfriend's memory alive on her Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing screenshots of two songs she was listening to off of Miller's last album, Swimming. The "God Is a Woman" singer shared snaps of Miller's tracks "Ladders" and "Dunno," which she embellished with heart, cloud and angel emojis.

Grande's posts come a week after Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose at his home in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 7. He was 26. The 25-year-old pop star dated Miller for almost two years before they went their separate ways in early May. She's since moved on with fiance Pete Davidson.

Instagram

On Friday, Grande spoke out on Miller's death, remembering the rapper as her "dearest friend."

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote alongside a video of Miller on Instagram. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do."

"You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to," Grande continued. "The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

A source told ET last week that the singer was "devastated" by Miller's death. “Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source said. "Ariana is very upset."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Speaks Out on Mac Miller's Death

Mac Miller's Friend Says Ariana Grande Was 'Unbelievably Involved' in Late Rapper's Sobriety

Ariana Grande Disables Instagram Comments as Fans Blame Her for Mac Miller's Death

Related Gallery