Kate Hudson is letting her newborn daughter, Rani Rose, be who she wants to be.

"[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” the 39-year-old actress recently told AOL. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless -- like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” Hudson continued. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

Hudson, who welcomed Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October, is already mom to 15-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with Muse's Matt Bellamy.

“With the boys, it was just onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said with a laugh. “But with her, it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, ‘I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.'"

Hudson, however, did have fun dressing her daughter in an adorably extravagant ensemble for the holidays, sharing the pic to Instagram.

“I was a tomboy in a spinning dress,” the blonde beauty shared of her own childhood. “My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put makeup on him all the time, and I’d dress him up and he loved it.”

“But growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do,” she explained. “People say, ‘Oh, your brothers must’ve really protected you.’ And I’m like, ‘They threw me right into the fire!'"

Hudson, however, is now enjoying "balancing out the masculine and the feminine" in her house, she told ET earlier this month.

"It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good,'" she gushed.

"Basically, I've been having children my entire adult life," she joked. "Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now. He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'Let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper."

