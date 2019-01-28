Kate Hudson is setting the record straight when it comes to how she's raising her daughter, Rani.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to address a recent interview she did with AOL, in which she talked about the difference between parenting almost 4-month-old Rani and her two older sons, 15-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bing.

"[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” Hudson said at the time. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless -- like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” she continued. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

After attracting some controversy with the interview, Hudson addressed it on Monday.

"Dear all my friends, fans and others who read this," Hudson began on Instagram. "Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really. This whole click bait tactic of saying I'm raising my daughter to be 'genderless' is silly and frankly doesn't even make sense."

"I raise and continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be," she continued. "Me saying a 'genderless approach' was a way of re focusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype. It just felt a little antiquated to me. Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king. And that's fine by me."

Hudson concluded the post by addressing her critics.

"I recognize some want to take the headline earnestly as if I have some new age method of raising my kids and I really do hate disappointing people but, I don't," she wrote. "I just try to raise my kids to be good people with the best tools to face this big crazy world."

During her AOL interview, Hudson recalled her own childhood growing up with all brothers.

“I was a tomboy in a spinning dress,” she shared. “My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put makeup on him all the time, and I’d dress him up and he loved it.”

“But growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do,” she added. “People say, ‘Oh, your brothers must’ve really protected you.’ And I’m like, ‘They threw me right into the fire!'"

ET spoke with Hudson earlier this month, where she talked about the difference between caring for Rani and her older brothers.

"Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now," she shared. "He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper."

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," she also said of how the family's adjusting to baby Rani. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good."

