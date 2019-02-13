Kate Hudson says Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party was "a blast."

ET caught up with the actress at Michael Kors' fall 2019 show -- a star-studded gathering with Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and Catherine Zeta-Jones among front-row goers -- during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Hudson shared that she had fun this past weekend as she attended gal-pal Aniston's birthday soiree. She had everyone feeling FOMO when she posted adorable photo booth pics of her, Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"It was a blast. It was great," Hudson said of the party.

Although posting on social media wasn't allowed at the private event, Hudson managed to share some snaps afterward.

"Yeah, I got some friends in places that let me post, yeah. Get it out there a little bit," she said.

Hudson looked gorgeous in a floral dress for her friend, Kors', show, whom she gushed about.

"Sometimes there are certain people that have a light," Hudson said. "They can be in a dark room and life just finds them. Michael is that to me. And it's the same thing with his career, his life. It's just...everything around him just seems to grow and become more and more filled. He deserves every bit of it, you know?"

Kors expressed his own admiration for Hudson and her ability to balance career and personal life.

"Listen, you know, when I think about Kate -- and when I think about a lot of these women who are with us today -- they are incredible jugglers. Like, wow, how do you do all this, and look that good at the same time? And I think the thing with someone like Kate, you know, she's an incredible mom. She's a businesswoman. She's an actress. She's a hoot. She's smart. And, you know, she loves fashion! I think, whether you're a famous person or not, the reality is, today, people are juggling. You know, everyone's running 24/7, so people like Kate -- that's the world today. We're excited to have them here."

