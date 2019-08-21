One night after the second group of 12 contestants hit the America's Got Talent stage to show off their impressive skills during the second night of the Season 14 quarterfinals, the contestants reunited in the spotlight to find out who is moving on to the semifinals, and who will be sent packing.

The live results show, which once again showcased Terry Crews' true brilliance as AGT's host this season, began with something of a shocker when they announced which three acts were in the bottom three.

The three acts vying for viewer votes with the Dunkin' Save were 13-year-old Charlotte Summers -- who was brought to tears by Simon Cowell's critique of her song choice during Tuesday's show -- as well as Swedish musician Chris Kläfford and the feel-good, wildly inspirational Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Being in the bottom three meant fans could once again vote during the show to save one, while the judges would be tasked with saving one of the other acts. It was a responsibility that hung over the show like a specter.

Only seven acts in total were able to forward, and that save rounded out a list that was revealed over a surprising, tense night of eliminations and results.

The first show-down of the evening came when Crews called forward Cowell's Golden Buzzer act, 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figeuroa, and Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer act, charismatic singer Joseph Allen. To Cowell's delight, America chose to put the young violin prodigy through to the next round.

The next pairing saw the acclaimed Mumbai dance crew V. Unbeatable taking center stage opposite the mystical duo The Sentimentalists, and before Crews had even announced the results, mentalists Mysterion and Steffi Kay didn't need to strain their psychic muscles to know they'd be going home. And, shockingly, they were totally right!

V.Unbeatable obviously will be showing off their amazing skills in the semi-finals.

The next set was a trio of acts that included Light Balance Kids, blind soul singer Robert Finley and the chaotic musical-danger act Nick & Lindsay -- who delivered what Cowell said was "the worst live performance" in the history of the show.

Light Balance Kids were the first ones announced, but Crews revealed that they weren't the only ones. It also came down to Finley and the danger act and, unsurprisingly, the celebrated soul singer with a voice and heart of gold won the love of the viewing public.

The last pairing of the night came down to the amazing contortionist dancer Marina Mazepa and stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller, who slayed Tuesday night with his hilarious, self-effacing sense of humor and jokes that deftly find the comedy in his own disability.

After a long pause, it was revealed that Niemiller would be moving on to the semifinals, and Cowell seemed pleased, and told Neimiller he has a real chance at winning.

"It's all in your hands now," Simon said, before lowering his head and laughing embarrassment, realizing that it sounded like he was making crass joke regarding Niemiller's disability, which he clearly didn't mean to. "Why do I even do live TV? Dear god."

Finally, the last bottom acts were called to the stage, and it was revealed that Kläfford had earned the Dunkin' Save, meaning we'll likely be getting another original tune from him when he returns during the semifinals.

This put Summers and the Ndlovu Youth Choir on the chopping block and the four judges in the hot seat with the unenviable choice of voting for who would be staying. After some pained deliberation, Mandel and Julianne Hough voted for Summers, while Cowell and Gabrielle Union voted for the Youth Choir, meaning the tie breaker came down to which act got the most viewer votes, and that proved to be the Youth Choir, meaning Summers was sent packing.

The next round of the America's Got Talent quarterfinals kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Check out the video below for more on this season of AGT.

