The biggest names in sports -- and their cutest family members -- hit the carpet in Santa Monica on Thursday for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Hosted by Michael Strahan, this year's awards honored the biggest stars in soccer, football, basketball, while also handing out signature orange blimps for titles like "King of Swag," "Sickest Moves" and more! U.S. Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe also continued the team's post-World Cup victory lap by accepting the Generation Change award -- which had a pink mohawk to match her own colorful 'do.

But the true highlight of the evening was the signature orange carpet, where sports stars posed for pics with their adorable mini-mes -- some of whom were celebrating their first-ever awards show! See below for all the cutest pics.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's super-sweet 8-month-old daughter, Kaavia James, made her "red" carpet debut on Thursday, posing with her beaming parents in a white sundress.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Representing the sometimes underappreciated sports of dance and wrestling, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event, posing in coordinating white tops to beat the summer heat.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A long way removed from their usually-chilly competition on the slopes and the hockey rink, Lindsay Vonn and P.K. Subban were another fashionable sporting power couple on the orange carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Three-time Kids' Choice Sports Awards host Russell Wilson and wife Ciara brought their kids, 5-year-old Future Zahir and 2-year-old Sienna Princess, to the fun show.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Strahan prepped for his high-energy hosting gig on the carpet, posing for adorable father-daughter pics with his 15-year-old twins, Isabella and Sophia.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And not all the athletes were there as parents. Newly-retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowki brought his dad, Gordon, along for the fun event!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Despite his offseason trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball was still California dreaming as he hit the carpet with his adorable daughter, Zoey.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

And the newest Los Angeles Clipper, Kawhi Leonard, touched down in SoCal to celebrate with his girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, and their 3-year-old daughter, Kaliyah.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Many of the stars at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards were also on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards the previous night. Check out the video below to see what Wade and Union told ET at the ESPYs about their adorable baby girl!

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwyane Wade Says He Can't Wait to Marry Wife Gabrielle Union Again at 2019 ESPY Awards

Sandra Bullock Presents U.S. Women's Soccer Team With Best Team Award at 2019 ESPYs

Fiercest Men's Fashion at the 2019 ESPY Awards

Related Gallery