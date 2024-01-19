Kaavia James has no problem calling out her famous parents! The 5-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recently enjoyed a beach vacation in Miami, Florida.

As the NBA star and the actress cuddled up with their little girl in one clip, Kaavia tells her parents, "I've got a great idea. If I move, that means I'm out."

Of course, that gives Dwyane and Gabrielle license to tickle their little girl until she declares, "Wait, hold on. You guys did too much. You're only supposed to do a little."

"Oh, we were doing too much? Imagine us, being extra," Gabrielle quipped.

She reposed the clip to her stories, writing, "We extra. SURPRISE!"

She also captioned the post, "Extra without the charge 😙"

Gabrielle also shared a series of pics of herself without any makeup on, enjoying a cocktail in a purple bikini.

The Truth Be Told star also shared a funny video of herself and her husband holding hands and walking out into the water as Kaavia shouted, "Mommy, don't fall in the ocean!"

Of course, Gabrielle took a tumble, wiping out and leading Kaavia to pose with her hands on her hips in a funny meme-able moment.

The proud mom posted the pic, writing, "Supervisor about to report you to HR."

Back in November, Gabrielle and Dwyane threw Kaavia a princess-themed fifth birthday bash.

"November 7, 2018 our dream became a reality and our princess @kaaviajames was born. I cannot believe she's already 5?!?! She is pure light and love and brings so much joy to everyone she encounters," Gabrielle wrote at the time. "She loves to sing, dance, play Barbie's and reaaaalllllly loves hanging with her best friends!! Sometimes she's like a roast comedian and sometimes we find her praying quietly (Kaav LOVES the Lord 🙏🏾) She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed Kaavia in November 2018 via surrogate. In October 2017, Union opened up about her three-year struggle with fertility in her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, detailing the couple's heartbreaking struggle to have children of their own and the lengths she'd gone to in trying to conceive.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," she wrote. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

The couple's prayers were answered when Kaavia was born.

Wade is also father to his 21-year-old son Zaire and 16-year-old daughter Zaya with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and 9-year-old son Xavier with Aja Metoyer.

