20 Outrageous Looks That Prove the Met Gala Is the Only Fashion Event That Matters

Which red carpet is your favorite?

If you said the Academy Awards or MTV Video Music Awards, that's cute, but you're wrong. Your favorite red carpet is the Met Gala, because it's the only red carpet that matters. It's an occasion to see stars wearing ensembles they could never get away with at any other awards show or black-tie event -- for better or worse.

As we prepare for this year's event -- and all the looks inspired by the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," look back on 20 of the most outrageous fashion choices that could only happen at the Met Gala.



1. Madonna in Givenchy (2016)

Getty Images

In the ever-present debate between showing T or A, the Material Girl chooses... both, giving you Regina George in the front and butt cheeks in the back.



2. Kanye West in Balmain (2016)

Getty Images

If you can look past Kim K.'s disco ball boobs and Yeezy's bedazzled jean jacket -- somehow, if you can look beyond all of that -- his contacts will haunt you for the rest of your life.



3. Rihanna in Guo Pei (2015)

Getty Images

A non-comprehensive list of things Rihanna looked like at the Met Gala: An omelet, a cheese pizza, Big Bird. Basically: Iconic.

4. Miley Cyrus in Marc Jacobs (2013)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post

The most shocking thing about this take on "Punk: Chaos to Couture" is that Miley didn't stick out her tongue once on the red carpet.



5. Kim Kardashian in Givenchy (2013)

Getty Images

The category is Mrs. Doubtfire realness.

6. Beyoncé in Givenchy (2015)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Queen Bey looking like the fiercest Mortal Kombat character ever. K.O. FINISH HIM!



7. Solange in Giles Deacon (2015)

Getty Images

And Solange looking like a shield. Her commentary on 2014's elevator incident?



8. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Chanel and Christian Dior Haute Couture (2013)

Getty Images

These looks were the Olsen twins up one more notch.



9. Nicole Richie in Topshop (2013)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post

Spray-painted hair apparently makes anything punk.

10. Katy Perry in CuteCircuit (2010)

Getty Images

Not only did this look have a very Angelina Jolie thigh-high slit, it also glowed. The dress was literally neon, and it was everything.



11. Florence Welch in Alexander McQueen (2012)

Getty Images

For anyone else, this dress would be avant-garde Met Gala couture. For Flo Welch, it's a Monday.



12. Anne Hathaway in Valentino (2013)

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Remember when Anne Hathaway played Catwoman? If she has her way, you'll never forget.

13. Lady Gaga in Balenciaga (2015)

Getty Images

Dress is "China: Through the Looking Glass." Eyebrows are emoji.



14. Amber Valletta in a Maggie Norris (2004)

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Would it surprise you to learn the theme had absolutely nothing to do with Marie Antoinette?



15. Lupita Nyong’o in Prada (2014)

Getty Images

No disrespect to Chloë Grace Moretz, but this is the live-action Little Mermaid we want to see.



16. Katie Holmes in Marchesa (2014)

Getty Images

Belle vibes to the extreme!



17. Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen (2006), Giles Deacon (2013) and Philip Treacy (2015)

Getty Images

It's impossible to pick SJP's most iconic Met Gala look. SJP is the Met Gala. (And if her headdresses keep getting bigger every year, we will absolutely tune in when it's 2025.)



18. Anna Wintour in Chanel Haute Couture (2008)

Getty Images

Say hello to your new supreme overlord, Space Admiral Anna Andromeda.

19. Karolina Kurkova in Rachel Zoe (2012)

Getty Images

Just make every year's theme "Eleganza Extravaganza" and leave us wanting more.

20. Blake Lively in Atelier Versace (2017)



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for US Weekly

It took over 600 hours to make the sexiest peacock dress we've ever seen -- and we mean that as a compliment.

All right, ladies, now let's get in formation: check out Beyoncé and Jay Z's most fashionable moments as the queen and king of the Met Gala below.

