Miley Cyrus Wows in Plunging Backless Gown at 2018 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy, plunging black gown as she arrived at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The 25-year-old “Party in the USA” singer had her tattoos on show in the skin-baring, backless Stella McCartney dress.

She accessorized the long, flowing gown with gold rings, necklaces and bangles and let her blondes locks loose.

In a video posted on her Twitter account, Cyrus added a crown to her killer outfit and posed up a storm to the tune of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.”



She also shared a snap with McCartney and Paris Jackson.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Before hitting up the A-list event, the pop star posted a throwback pic from her very first Met Gala, at which she rocked a sheer, long-sleeved frock and short, spiky hair.

“Punk ball! Babies first MET! @marcjacobs,” she captioned the photo.

See more on the 2018 Met Gala below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Feels ‘Amazing’ Making Red Carpet Debut with Cole Sprouse at Met Gala

NEWS: Blake Lively Stuns in a Regal Sheer Gown at Met Gala Without Ryan Reynolds

EXCLUSIVE: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Make a Stunning Couple During Met Gala 'Date Night'

Related Gallery