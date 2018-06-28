Selena Gomez Admits She Used to Get 'Very Protective' Of Her Parents' Dating Lives (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez says she's got "decent" relationship intuition, at least when it comes to her parents' love lives.

In Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Gomez stars as Count Dracula's daughter, Mavis, who is trying to help her single dad when it comes to finding a love connection.

While on vacation on a luxury cruise, Dracula (Adam Sandler) becomes enamored with the ship's captain, Ericka Van Helsing (Kathryn Hahn), who is secretly plotting Dracula's demise, and Mavis is the only one who feels something isn't quite right with her father's new love interest.

Speaking with ET's Cameron Mathison at a press junket for the upcoming animated family comedy, Gomez revealed that she used to be very specific about the people her own parents dated when she was younger.

"I like to say [that I have] decent discernment," said Gomez, when it came to her dating intuition. "But I come from a separated family, so I used to get very protected over my parents when they would date."

Gomez's parents, who were both in their teens when she was born, divorced when she was five years old, and the 25-year-old star said she that if the person her parents were dating felt off to her, she would "give them a little test."

Eventually, both her parents, Ricardo Gomez and Amanda Teefey, found love and went on to expand their families, allowing Gomez to become a role model for her two half-sisters, 5-year-old Gracie Elliot Teefey and 3-year-old Victoria Gomez.

Speaking about her little sister, Gracie, the "Bad Liar" singer says, "She's my biggest supporter. It's awesome."

Gomez said Gracie is going to watch her new film when it comes out, and she's excited to see her reaction to the movie.

"She's just there to have a good time. I don't think my sister overthinks anything and that's what I love about her. She enjoys it. She's excited about life," Gomez shared.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation cruises into theaters July 13.

