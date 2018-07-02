Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Huge Royal Gaffe She Nearly Made at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Oprah Winfrey was honored to attend the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, but in a new interview, the talk show queen is sharing how she almost made a huge royal gaffe with her outfit.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 64-year-old star revealed how two days before the wedding, she became wary that the cream dress that she had commissioned designer Stella McCartney to create for her in fact looked white.

“[It] looked white, not cream,” she said, recalling how the color question arose while she was examining a photo of the dress. “I googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding?’ Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.’”

Consequently, McCartney worked “round the clock” to redo the gown in pink.

And the color was a hit, with Winfrey wowing in pale pink as she arrived at Windsor Castle, England, for the highly-anticipated event.

Winfrey also donned a McCartney design on the Vogue cover, on which she looks stunning in a custom-made taffeta gown and white-and-yellow-diamond and emerald earrings by Buccellati.

During the interview, which appears in the magazine’s August issue, she also spoke about how inspiring the royal wedding was, particularly Reverend Michael Curry’s lengthy sermon.

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love,” she said. “Reverend Curry was right!”

Winfrey also addressed whether she plans to get into politics, following calls by many fans for her to run for president.

“In that political structure -- all the non-truths, the bullsh**, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on -- I feel like I could not exist,” she said. “I would not be able to do it. It's not a clean business. It would kill me.”

