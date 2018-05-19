Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Dress for Royal Wedding Was Made the Night Before

Oprah Winfrey almost broke the cardinal rule of wedding attire, but the team at Stella McCartney was there to save the day!

"[I] realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too 'white' for a wedding," the 64-year-old wrote on Instagram, revealing that her outfit was redone at the last minute.

Winfrey reiterated her thanks to the brand's team in the accompanying video.

"I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dress-gate," Winfrey praised. "Wrong color! Now we've got the right color. I think we're going to do OK."

The Wrinkle in Time star also revealed that the hat she donned for the big day was a vintage Philip Treacy piece that -- aside from a few additional feathers -- had been resting in her closet since 2005.

"OMG was this an extraordinary day," her caption concluded.

Winfrey was just one of many well dressed stars in attendance for the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, who were given the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen, also welcomed the likes of David Beckham, James Corden, and Priyanka Chopra to their celebration.

