Prince Harry Continues Princess Diana’s Legacy With Elton John at AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Making his mom proud!

Prince Harry got up bright and early on Tuesday for the second day of the AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 33-year-old Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at the event, praising the work of his longtime family friend, Sir Elton John, who previously worked with the late Princess Diana to shed a light on AIDS awareness and prevention.

“I am honored to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the center of his work – Sir Elton John,” Harry said in his speech Tuesday morning. “For over a quarter century, Elton has worked tirelessly to fund research and services in communities around the world. And today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavor – a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Preparing for #AIDS2018 Plenary Session with @EltonOfficial – where The Duke and Sir Elton will launch the MenStar coalition, which will expand the diagnoses and treatment of HIV infections in men, with the aim of ultimately ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030. pic.twitter.com/sYnROYwpdS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2018

Harry embraced Elton on the stage at the event, just months after the iconic singer performed at the Duke’s wedding reception in Windsor, England.

This isn’t the first time Harry has lent his voice to AIDS awareness. In July 2016, he spoke at another AIDS Conference in South Africa, specifically calling out his mother’s work in the field.

The Duke of Sussex hugs Sir Elton John at a plenary session to launch a new coalition of global Aids funders during the Aids 2018 summit in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/ZRUfHABBCn — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 24, 2018

“When my mother held the hand of a man dying of AIDS in an East London hospital, no one would have imagined that just over a quarter of a century later, treatment would exist that could see HIV-positive people live full, healthy, loving lives,” he said at the time.

Harry’s also gotten HIV tested publicly several times to help end the stigma surround the disease.

This week’s conferences marks a now-rare solo appearance for Harry, who has been spending most of his time with his new bride, Meghan Markle. Watch the clip below for more from their joint appearances:

