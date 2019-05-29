Prince Harry is getting in some quality time with his royal grandmother -- Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince left his secluded residence at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Wednesday to attend his grandmother's third garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace. Sporting formal attire for the old-fashioned outing, including a top hat and tails, Harry greeted guests alongside the queen, who chose a bright pink ensemble for the gathering.

The 34-year-old royal and his distinguished grandmother stood side by side while greeting guests at the decadent affair, which was also attended by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The former princess wore a cream-colored dress while the latter chose a floral dress with a frilled skirt for the event.

Although it was a cloudy day, the massive outdoor party was attended by droves of guests who took after the queen, choosing bright spring shades for the festivities.

And it turns out the party was the second royal engagement that Harry attended with the queen on Wednesday. Before heading outside, the pair met with the captains of the teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup, which begins on Thursday.

This day of bonding between the royal grandson and grandmother comes just one day after a source told ET that Meghan Markle, Harry's wife and proud mother to their newborn son, Archie, won't be attending a meeting with President Donald Trump next month.

A statement has not been provided by Meghan or Kensington Palace regarding her decision to skip the engagement. However, according to our insider, Harry, the queen, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all be meeting with the U.S. president during his three-day visit to the U.K.

In a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, Meghan called out the then-president-elect, stating he is "misogynistic" and "divisive."

At that point, Meghan had shown her support for Hillary Clinton on her since-deleted Instagram account while also encouraging followers to vote.

