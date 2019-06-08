Prince Louis just had a major milestone!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 1-year-old son made his first official royal appearance on Saturday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked precious in a white shirt with blue stitching that perfectly matched his shorts

Louis was also joined by his big brother, 5-year-old Prince George, and sister, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both George and Charlotte made their first Trooping the Colour appearance when they were just a year old. In video shared by Kensington Palace, little Louis and his sister adorably wave to the crowd outside the palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Her Majesty and members of the @RoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForce fly past #TroopingTheColourpic.twitter.com/WY4Y35ZfQN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 8, 2019

Little Charlotte was adorable in a blue-and-white floral dress while George sported a white button-up shirt and shorts for the occasion.

The annual event brings together over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians to honor Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. The entire royal family, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, all stepped out for the special occasion and reunited at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate and William's children were also joined by their cousins, including Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters, Savannah and Isla (the granddaughters of Princess Anne).

Last year, George and Savannah made headlines for the silly faces they made while on the balcony with their family.

For more on Kate and William's adorable tots, see below.

