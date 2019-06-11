Kate Middleton finally got to meet Prince Harry -- the English Springer Spaniel!

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, headed to the English countryside community of Keswick, Cumbria on Tuesday, where Kate gave her brother-in-law's furry namesake a friendly pet.

The 7-year-old pooch, whose full name is Prince Harry of Winterfell, is a therapy dog in training. He was on hand with his trainer, Kerry Irving, and fellow trainees Max and Paddy when he met the royal couple.

While in the country, William and Kate also visited a traditional sheep farm, where the 37-year-old duchess even helped out with shearing duties!

Later, the couple took a nature walk with the Cumbria Wildlife Trust and got a proper look at the community's dazzling countryside.

William and Kate visited Cumbria to honor the leadership and volunteers of the community who have helped the quiet rural area thrive.

"The Duke and Duchess met volunteers from the local mountain rescue service, community first responders, and organisations that have benefitted from grants from the Cumbria Community Foundation," a post on the couple's Instagram account explained.

Speaking of Prince Harry, while his brother and sister-in-law were out of London, he met with the prime minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, on Tuesday at Kensington Palace. However, when photos from the meeting were released, it was a picture situated behind them that caused a stir -- a framed photo of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, from 2017, which hadn't been released before. The image was part of the couple's wedding announcement and showcases Meghan placing her hand on her husband's chest as he offers the camera a beaming smile.

