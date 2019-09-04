Hailey Bieber has some ink!

On Tuesday, celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to Instagram to show off the new neck ink he gave the 22-year-old model. In the pic, fans can see the word "lover" in a delicate script, directly below Hailey's other neck tattoo, a small cross.

While Woo captioned the post "love always wins," fans speculated that the ink actually had another meaning -- a nod to Taylor Swift's new album, Lover. Many social media users took to the comments section to declare, "stream Lover by Taylor Swift," while others questioned if she was "a big T. Swift fan?"

Some fans guessed potential meanings for Hailey's new ink, naming everything from a tribute to her husband, Justin Bieber, to a nod to her faith.

If the new tattoo is actually in reference to the 29-year-old pop star, it'd be surprising as Justin and Taylor recently publicly disagreed over the "Archer" singer's characterization of Scooter Braun following his purchase of her former record label, Big Machine.

Hailey's new ink came less than two weeks after Woo tattooed "new hand adornments" on her fingers, featuring stars, moons and other decorative elements.

Following news of her new tattoo, both Hailey and Justin, 25, took to Instagram to share photos of their beach date. In one pic, Justin had his arms wrapped around Hailey's neck as he planted a kiss on the side of her head, while another photo showed off their basket of wine and beer.

"The most perfect day with my person :)," Hailey captioned her post.

"Getaways with you are all I need," Justin wrote alongside his own post.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

