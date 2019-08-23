Hailey Bieber has some new ink!

The 22-year-old model showed off her new tiny finger tattoos on her Instagram Story on Thursday night. The intricate art is featured on her right hand and runs along four of her fingers. Tagging the tattoo artist Dr. Woo, Hailey wrote on the photo "@_dr_woo_on the new tats," with an emoji sticking out its tongue.

The tattoo fanatic's latest additions feature stars, moons and a floral design all going down her fingers. Justin Bieber's wife is no stranger to permanent ink. Last year, she told The Cut that she had 19 tattoos and counting.

Hailey and Justin have also gotten tattoos for each other. Earlier this year, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang told Page Six TV that the couple each got a special something for the other in 2018.

“It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo," he shared, adding, "I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

While the "Sorry" singer's ink is on his face and reads "grace," fans have speculated that Hailey's tiny diamond tat is in honor of her hubby.

Meanwhile, reports from multiple outlets state that the pair -- who got married last September at an NYC courthouse -- are expected to have a second wedding next month.

The happy couple just got back from vacation and continue to share mini updates on their social media. "Vacation officially over back to reality," Hailey captioned a black-and-white pic of them.

For more on Hailey and Justin, watch below.

