Justin and Hailey Bieber are saying goodbye to their picturesque vacation.

The couple -- who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony nearly one year ago -- took to Instagram on Saturday to share snaps from their recent getaway. Justin, 25, put on a grumpy face in one black-and-white pic, as he posed alongside his 22-year-old wife.

"Vacation ✅," he captioned the photo, which put Hailey's stunning engagement ring on full display.

Hailey shared the same shot to her own Instagram, writing, "Vacation officially over back to reality" -- a possible hint to the pop star's less-than-enthusiastic facial expression.

The model shared more from her and Justin's vacation later, including snaps of the pair hanging out with a lemur. "Lemurs everywhere please," she captioned the slideshow.

While Justin has taken a step back from the spotlight, he hasn't been shy about sharing his love for his wife. The "Sorry" singer frequently posts about his love for Hailey, and shared a tribute post to her last week.

"I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeapprecationday," he said.

