Nicole Kidman Recalls the Lonely Side of Her 2003 Oscar Win

Bob Riha Jr/WireImage
Nicole Kidman admits that the night she won an Oscar wasn't as fulfilling as she had hoped. On SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the 56-year-old actress remembers feeling lonely when she won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2003 Academy Awards for her part in The Hours.

Kidman, who had divorced Tom Cruise two years prior, confessed that while she had her family there to celebrate with her, she was craving companionship in a romantic sense. 

"I need a new life. Please," she recalled thinking. "I'm sitting here and I don't have anyone, as I say, to jump on the bed with. There's certain times when you just go, 'I need to jump on the bed.'"

Kidman added, "I want to order French fries and a burger and celebrate this with my lover and I don't have one. Help."

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The acclaimed actress also admitted that she felt "awkward" attending Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party following her big win. "I'm so embarrassed because you walk through the party with your Oscar and you're like, I mean, I'm Australian. You don't walk around with a trophy going, 'Hey, didn't I do well?'" she shared.

Kidman has changed her tune a bit since receiving the award over 20 years ago. "Now I look back and go, 'Oh my god.' I would carry that thing above my head and be like, 'Thank you.'"

A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Kidman didn't have to wait too long before she found someone to "jump on the bed" with her. The actress met her now-husband, country singer Keith Urban, in 2005 and they were married a year later. The pair shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith. 

As for this year's Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th annual ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 10.

