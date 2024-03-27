Nicole Kidman is loving Olivia Rodrigo's endearing spoof of her AMC commercials as much as everyone else.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old "Vampire" singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, while preparations for her upcoming concert were underway.

In the video, Rodrigo uses the audio from Kidman's pre-screening AMC promo and puts a bit of a different spin on it.

The singer rocked a t-shirt featuring a quote from the now-infamous promo: "We come to this place for magic."

Kidman, it seems, got wind of Rodrigo's post, and took to her Instagram story to celebrate the parody/tribute.

Sharing a snippet from the singer's video, Kidman added her appreciation for the Guts artist in a caption.

"You just won me some major points with my girls!" Kidman wrote, referring to her daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13. "Adore you @oliviarodrigo xx."

For those who may be unfamiliar, Kidman's AMC ad -- which plays in AMC theaters ahead of the trailers and screenings -- first debuted in 2021 in an effort to welcome people back to the movie-going experience following the pandemic shutdowns.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's recent spoof is flawless timing as AMC recently rolled out three more commercials with Kidman as the lead. According to Variety, the rollout kicked off this month with a new 30-second version of the "We Make Movies Better" ad.

