As anticipation for the upcoming film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue continues to build, Prime Video released the first official look at the gay rom-com starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. And the new images not only give audiences a closer look at the expanded cast, it also teases the ups and downs of the rocky royal romance at the center of the movie.

Adapted from Casey McQuiston's New York Times bestseller of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of two high-profile sons, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) -- whose mother, Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), is the President of the United States -- and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine), and their unexpected romance that comes out of an ongoing feud.

Prime Video

While the two share a number of things in common -- among them, good looks, charisma and popularity -- Alex and Henry have a notorious disdain for each other. And that's not really an issue until a very public incident at a royal event makes headlines and drives a potential wedge between U.S. and U.K. relations.

With this being the worst possible time for any negative press, both families attempt to control the damage by staging a truce between the two, forcing Alex and Henry to spend more time together. As a result, their icy relationship begins to thaw and sparks begin to fly as the two discover something deeper between them.

Prime Video

In addition to Galitzine, Perez and Thurman, the film also stars Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston as well as Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.

Prime Video

Prime Video

Prime Video

Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue, which is rated R, is directed by the Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ted Malawer. The film is produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and executive produced by Lopez, McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath and Michael S. Constable.

Red, White & Royal Blue will premiere globally Aug. 11 on Prime Video.

