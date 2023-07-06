The first trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue is finally here! And the extended look at the R-rated, gay royal romance starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine did not disappoint, serving up all the sexual -- and romantic -- tension fans have been clamoring for since the film adaptation was first announced.

Adapted for Prime Video from Casey McQuiston's 2019 best-selling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of two high-profile young men, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) and Henry (Galitzine), whose ongoing public feud leads to an unexpected, secret romance.

As the progeny of two major political families, with Alex the son of U.S. President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) and Henry being a British prince and successor to the throne, the two share a number of things in common: good looks, charisma, popularity, pressures from being in the spotlight -- as well as a notorious disdain for each other.

As teased in the trailer, appropriately set to Lil Nas X's "That's What I Want," the latter is what gets them into trouble -- and leads them to become even more entwined in each other's lives -- after a public incident involving cake at a royal event makes headlines and potentially drives a wedge between America and the United Kingdom.

As a result, both families force them to spend more time together in hopes of avoiding any more negative press. "What I need is some good ol' fashion damage control," President Claremont says, with Thurman serving up a Southern drawl, before the trailer cuts to Alex and Henry competing over the size of their NDAs and trying to fake smiles in front of the cameras.

But as their icy relations begin to thaw, Alex and Henry's relationship becomes more than diplomatic, with the two unable to avoid the tension building between them, leading up to a kiss that changes everything. "Christ, you're as thick as it gets," Henry laments before laying one on an unsuspecting Alex.

Rounding out the ensemble cast is Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston as well as Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano in other key roles.

Red, White & Royal Blue, which is rated R for "language, some sexual content, and partial nudity," is directed by the Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ted Malawer. The film is produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and executive produced by Lopez, McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath and Michael S. Constable.

And based on the trailer, the movie promises to make good on that R rating -- and the book's more intense moments -- by not shying away from the love and lust that exists between Alex and Henry. "We want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real," Galitzine told GQ while opening up about filmingRed, White & Royal Blue's sex scenes, noting, "It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend."

But audiences will have to wait until August before they can see just how intimate Galitzine and Perez get onscreen.

Red, White & Royal Blue will debut Aug. 11 on Prime Video.

