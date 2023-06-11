Featuring Spider-Man's Tom Holland, The Dropout's Amanda Seyfried and Shameless actress Emmy Rossum, The Crowded Room is jam-packed with our favorite stars. One of Holland's rare TV roles, The Crowded Room is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ and it's a psychological ride you won't want to miss.

Set in 1979 and based on the true story of Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, the crime-thriller limited series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland) who is arrested after a shooting. He is interrogated by Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) who realizes things may not be as they seem when it comes to his past and the people in it.

Rossum spoke exclusively to ET about her role as Holland's Mom, "I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny. Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. [It] was really fun."

She also spoke about playing the role of a mother while finding out she was pregnant, "Finding out during our last couple episodes that I was pregnant with my son, who was born eight weeks ago, it brings up a lot about our imperfections as people, the unrealistic expectations that we place on ourselves, and how we are really just a product of our own upbringings," she said. "I think the show has a lot to say about love and empathy and understanding of those who are different than we are."

Holland also talked to ET exclusively about his first time juggling the duties of acting in and executive producing a film, "It's interesting. You know the producing side of things was a really steep learning curve. Being on set, performing in this role, going to those dark places, while also, handling certain issues that happen every day on a film set was a little bit overwhelming," he said. "But I had an amazing team of people. Alexandra, Akiva, Ally, all of the people at Apple were so supportive of me."

How to watch The Crowded Room online

The Crowded Room is an Apple TV+ Original, meaning it will only be able to watch through Apple TV+. A monthly subscription to the service is only $7/month.

Watch on Apple TV+

How to watch The Crowded Room for free

You'll need two things to watch The Crowded Room limited series for free: First, you'll need to be someone who has never signed up for the streaming platform before and second, you'll need to wait about ten weeks. Apple TV+ gives a free seven-day trial to new members, so if you want to wait until all ten episodes have aired, which will take a couple of months, then sign up, you could technically binge-watch them and then cancel within your free trial.

Sign up for Apple TV+

