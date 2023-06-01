Tom Holland isn't done playing Peter Parker!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Holland at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room in New York City Thursday, where he touched on his future in the Spider-Man franchise.

"I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there," Holland said of what it would take for him to continue on as Spider-Man. "I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again, there's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens."

A lot indeed, namely his new series! Holland, who also serves as an executive producer in the upcoming thriller, plays a man named Danny Sullivan, who is arrested following his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City.

Told through a series of interviews conducted by a curious interrogator, Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), the story of Danny's life unfolds, revealing how elements of his past shaped his future, including the twists and turns that led him to a life-altering incident.

As for what it was like juggling the hats of being actor and EP on set, Holland admitted there was a "steep learning curve" at first.

"It's interesting. You know the producing side of things was a really steep learning curve. Being on set, performing in this role, going to those dark places, while also, handling certain issues that happen every day on a film set was a little bit overwhelming," he explained. "But I had an amazing team of people. Alexandra, Akiva, Ally, all of the people at Apple were so supportive of me."

So much so that he'd do it again.

"Absolutely. I loved it," Holland gushed. "Being a part of the edit, working with the producers, building the show, casting everything. I loved it."

Thursday served as a special night for Holland, who in addition to premiering the new series, was also celebrating his 27th birthday.

"It's a pretty amazing way to celebrate my birthday. I'm happy," he shared before admitting that he's not big on celebrating the yearly milestone. "I think all the cast are here. A lot of the crew are here, this was an incredibly difficult job to put together, so I think we're all going to celebrate together, celebrate the work. I'm not really a birthday person."

Holland added, "It's kind of interesting that this has fallen on this night, but I'm just really happy to be here."

The Crowded Room premieres Friday June 9 on Apple TV+.

