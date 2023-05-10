Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum are coming together in The Crowded Room, the gripping, new limited series from Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). Ahead of its debut, Apple TV+ shared the official trailer following a first-look reveal at the star-studded cast and premiere date announcement for the 10-part season in April.

In the upcoming thriller created by Goldsman, Holland, who also serves as an executive producer, plays a man named Danny Sullivan, who is arrested following his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City.

Told through a series of interviews conducted by a curious interrogator, Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), the story of Danny's life unfolds, revealing how elements of his past shaped his future, including the twists and turns that led him to a life-altering incident.

Rossum, meanwhile, plays Danny's mother, Candy, while the rest of the cast is rounded out by Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz as well as guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

In the trailer, released Wednesday, Holland's Danny opens by reflecting on a traumatic night from his past that he says "marked me." "Everything that came afterwards couldn't be a coincidence, could it?" he questions.

When Danny meets Rya in a sparse room, she comments that he "doesn't seem like a dangerous person." But there's always more to what meets the eye as it flashes back to the moment a burly man suddenly shows up and saves Danny from trouble, taking him in as one of his own.

As Rya tries to get to the bottom of a shooting that Danny is involved in and a prime suspect, details of whatever transpired start to come out and suspicion grows around him. "What happened in that house? Where did they all go?" Rya interrogates Danny, whose troubling past -- where others in his life have previously disappeared -- begins to resurface.

Watch the trailer below.

Filmed on location in New York City during the summer of 2022, Zendaya was even seen at one point paying Holland a visit on the set of the upcoming series. The Euphoria star was all smiles as she visited her boyfriend after the two confirmed their romance following years of speculation.

The Crowded Room premieres June 9 with three episodes on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 28.

