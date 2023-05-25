Yellowstone fans watched the midseason finale on January 1, 2023, but we'll have to hold our horses a little longer until the new episodes of season 5 air later this year. While the Duttons are taking a break, you can catch up on all the drama from the season's first eight episodes along with old seasons of the most-watched show on cable.

Keeping up with Yellowstone has always been a bit tricky — the Paramount Network series, unlike prequels 1883 and 1923, is not available on Paramount+ — but we’ve got all the tips and tricks to make sure you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone in real-time. Here’s how to watch Yellowstone season 5 and catch up on past seasons.

Yellowstone Paramount Network Yellowstone As of May 25, 2023, you can now watch the first four seasons as well as the first half of season 5 of Yellowstone on Peacock. Right now until June 12, 2023, subscribers can get Peacock Premium for just $20/year. $50 $20 PER YEAR Watch Now

Yellowstone Paramount Network Yellowstone Every season of Paramount Network's hit Western series Yellowstone is available to stream with a subscription to Philo or Sling TV with the Comedy Extras add-on. $40 $20 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Watch on Sling TV $25/MONTH FREE 7-DAY TRIAL Watch on Philo

Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a family of landowners who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The season 5, part 2 teaser trailer doesn't reveal much, but the full season 5 trailer (released in 2022) shows John Dutton being sworn in as the new governor of Montana, and that’s only where the twists begin. The drama-packed series stars Kevin Costner, ​​Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and more. Plus, after the success of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, fans are also getting a few more spin-offs.

The fifth season expanded to a whopping 14 episodes airing in two parts, and Paramount Network first announced that the show would return for season 5, part 2 in summer 2023. However, following recent news of Kevin Costner's departure from the show, Paramount updated fans with a new lesson in patience: Yellowstone will begin airing its final episodes in November 2023.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere date and time

With all of these changes and just six episodes to go in Yellowstone Season 5, we have a lot of unfinished business. Part 2 of Yellowstone season 5 was expected to commence this summer, but that date has since been pushed back to November 2023. The current WGA writers' strike could stretch that timeline even further. Once ready, the back half of season 5 is expected to feature Costner's final episodes before leaving the series and the finale of the series overall.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 online

Cable’s most-watched series is available to watch, well, on cable. Yellowstone airs on Paramount — the channel, not the streaming platform. But good news comes to those who wait: The first half of season 5 (eight episodes in total) is now available to stream on Peacock as of May 25.

Watch on Peacock

Once Part 2 of season 5 begins airing, you can watch the show on Paramount (again, the channel, not the streaming service). If you’ve cut the cable cord and still want to tune into your favorite cowboy drama, don’t fret. You can access the Paramount channel through live TV streaming subscriptions such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV — all of which offer free trials.

Try Philo Free

Try Sling TV Free

Try FuboTV Free

If you don't want to sign up for a subscription service, you also have the option to buy the fifth season of Yellowstone — including episodes 1-8 — through Amazon Prime Video for $40.

Where to watch Yellowstone Seasons 1-4

The first four seasons and the first half of season 5 of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Where to watch 1883, 1923 and 6666, the Yellowstone prequels

Yellowstone’s prequel series, 1883, ​​follows the post-Civil war generation of Duttons as they journey to Montana to establish the future Yellowstone ranch. The series is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch 1883 Now

1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as relatives of 1883's James Dutton. A Yellowstone origin story, 1923 introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west. You can watch the Yellowstone prequel, 1923 on Paramount+ now.

Watch 1923 Now

The recently announced series 6666 ("The Four Sixes") will be set in West Texas, as opposed to Montana where other Yellowstone series hail from. The new show will explore the grit and drama of the long-standing cattle ranch and is expected to premiere sometime in early 2024.

A Matthew McConaughey-led Yellowstone spinoff is also moving forward. So while the original Yellowstone series is coming to an end, there will be plenty of ranch drama down the line.

