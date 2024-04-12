Sales & Deals

50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save Up to 75% on Stanley, Gucci, Dyson and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Gucci
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:30 AM PDT, April 12, 2024

The best Amazon deals happening this spring feature Bose, Dyson, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger and more top brands.

Spring savings are in full bloom at Amazon. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and spring cleaning essentials to celeb-loved skincare and fashion, Amazon is overflowing with impressive discounts on top brands. No matter what you’re shopping for this spring, there are tons of category-spanning markdowns of up to 75% off.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

With millions of options, finding the absolute best Amazon deals can be a hassle. That’s where we come in. If you're looking to save on a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, Stanley tumbler, or spring wardrobe staples, we've narrowed it down to the 50 best sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category.

From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Staub and more. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the top deals on Amazon available today.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Amazon

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

This rare Stanley deals takes 22% off the popular insulated IceFlow tumbler. Stay hydrated for the whole day with a large 30-ounce tumbler that has both a lid and straw.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.

$221 $149

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci's floral frangrance is perfect for daily wear and over 50% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, rangoon creeper, indian tuberose, damasc rose, and tuscan orris.

$135 $66

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $38

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $255

Shop Now

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber

Easily clean your bathroom, bathtub, stone tile floor, grout and toilet in one fell swoop with the Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber.

$68 $42

With Coupon

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Ninja air fryers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill Combo

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill Combo
Amazon

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill Combo

Get 50% off the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With a Smart Cook System and extra large capacity, you can achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, on large family meals at the touch of a button.

$350 $180

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.

$750 $650

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $234

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $133

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $39

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's Vertuo Next. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.

$179 $121

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$360 $200

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte

Created following the resounding success of the Staub Pumpkin, the Staub Ceramic Tomato Cocotte delivers on both the culinary functionality and the oven-to-table elegance you've come to expect from the brand.

$295 $240

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $496

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $500

Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Get a full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 that includes a full year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case. Kids can request apps and eBooks in the digital store, while parents approve purchases and downloads. 

$190 $150

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.

$329 $249

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $200

Shop Now

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
Amazon

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $698

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $469

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,697

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $90

Shop Now

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide  controlled brightness and great contrast.

$1,300 $900

Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.

$57 $40

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Spring is in the air, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts and now you can score a pair for 32% off. 

$60 $34

Shop Now

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$47 $38

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will help your feet feel supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic spring look.

$59 $35

Shop Now

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal

Whether you're headed to the beach or a night out, these lightweight and versatile slip-on sandals are the perfect choice for your spring occasions.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $110

Shop Now

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalike are sure provide maximum comfort.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Amazon

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Nautical stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Amazon

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $23, from classic shades, like white, black and navy blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem.

$46 $26

Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40 $24

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.

$170 $116

Shop Now

 

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to Crest 3D Whitestrips, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $197

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, 28 Strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, 28 Strips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, 28 Strips

Simply apply Crest 3DWhitestrips Glamorous White for 30 minutes a day for 14 days to help remove over 15 years of stains with a comfortable, no-slip teeth whitening experience. 

$41 $26

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $17

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $40

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $20

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. 

$27 $17

Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $17

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $172

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Tevas, Jack Rogers, Crocs and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Tevas, Jack Rogers, Crocs and More

12 Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Bissell, Levoit, Honeywell and More

Sales & Deals

12 Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Bissell, Levoit, Honeywell and More

The 30 Best Appliance Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Upgrades, Air Purifiers, Vacuums and More

Sales & Deals

The 30 Best Appliance Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Upgrades, Air Purifiers, Vacuums and More

The Best Sunscreen Deals for the Face and Body at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals for the Face and Body at Amazon

Shop the Best Keurig Coffee Maker Deals Available at Amazon Before They're Gone

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Keurig Coffee Maker Deals Available at Amazon Before They're Gone

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring: Bikinis, One-Pieces and More Starting at $19

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring: Bikinis, One-Pieces and More Starting at $19

Tags:

Latest News