Hill House Home's Summer Sale Is Selling Out Fast: Shop Up to 50% Off Nap Dresses, Cotton Pajama Sets and More
Summer — and the season of skyrocketing temperatures and sticky humidity — is here again. When the weather really starts to heat up, we search for comfortable, ultra-lightweight pieces that won't make us sweat.
For breathable clothing that still makes you feel put-together, Hill House Home is one of our favorite brands for chic summer outfits — and they're having a massive sale. Right now, Hill House Home is offering up to 50% off (or more!) the brand's best-selling Nap Dresses, pajama sets and more.
Most popular for its aptly named Nap Dress — a lightweight dress that's comfortable enough for an impromptu snooze — Hill House Home offers modern takes on preppy coastal style. Think delicate florals, feminine puffed sleeves and gingham in cotton candy hues. So many of the brand's pieces, from matching pajama sets to smocked maxis, are made of soft, cooling cotton.
Hill House Home's sale items tend to sell out fast, so be sure to get your hands on them before they're gone for good. Starting at just $22, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to shop from the Hill House Home sale.
A mini length gives this smocked nap dress a playful look.
Hot summer nights call for lightweight, minimal coverage pajamas that still look put-together.
Because everyone needs a little black dress, especially in Hill House Home's breezy cotton fabric.
Made of soft, breathable organic cotton, this pajama set is a must-have for summer.
Feel equal parts sweet and sultry with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and full, ruffled skirt.
This extra-fine merino wool layering piece goes with everything from Nap Skirts to your favorite pair of jeans.
Despite its elegant appearance, this midi skirt is comfy enough to lounge in thanks to a stretchy elasticized waist.
Featuring a tiered skirt, ruched waist and bow neckline, this mini dress is a versatile wardrobe staple.
At just $22, these soft sleep shorts are a steal.
Feel pretty in pink when you throw on this sleeveless maxi in a wrinkle-resistant crepe fabric.
Everyone needs a cute and cozy robe for lounging at home in style.
Flirty but comfy enough to sleep in, the Aurora dress features a keyhole neckline, empire waist and adjustable straps.
A thigh-high slit and low back elevate this otherwise prim and proper maxi dress.
High-waisted and fully lined with a smocked waistband, these shorts are cute enough to run errands in and stretchy enough to sleep in.
A mini silhouette and moody plaid pattern means this dress works for summer, sure, but just add tights to wear it well into winter.
