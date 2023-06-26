Summer — and the season of skyrocketing temperatures and sticky humidity — is here again. When the weather really starts to heat up, we search for comfortable, ultra-lightweight pieces that won't make us sweat.

For breathable clothing that still makes you feel put-together, Hill House Home is one of our favorite brands for chic summer outfits — and they're having a massive sale. Right now, Hill House Home is offering up to 50% off (or more!) the brand's best-selling Nap Dresses, pajama sets and more.

Shop Hill House Home Sale

Most popular for its aptly named Nap Dress — a lightweight dress that's comfortable enough for an impromptu snooze — Hill House Home offers modern takes on preppy coastal style. Think delicate florals, feminine puffed sleeves and gingham in cotton candy hues. So many of the brand's pieces, from matching pajama sets to smocked maxis, are made of soft, cooling cotton.

Hill House Home's sale items tend to sell out fast, so be sure to get your hands on them before they're gone for good. Starting at just $22, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to shop from the Hill House Home sale.

The Talia Dress Hill House Home The Talia Dress Featuring a tiered skirt, ruched waist and bow neckline, this mini dress is a versatile wardrobe staple. $150 $98 Shop Now

The Livie Nap Shorts Hill House Home The Livie Nap Shorts High-waisted and fully lined with a smocked waistband, these shorts are cute enough to run errands in and stretchy enough to sleep in. $95 $57 Shop Now

The Naia Nap Dress Hill House Home The Naia Nap Dress A mini silhouette and moody plaid pattern means this dress works for summer, sure, but just add tights to wear it well into winter. $125 $75 Shop Now

