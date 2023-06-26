Shopping

Hill House Home's Summer Sale Is Selling Out Fast: Shop Up to 50% Off Nap Dresses, Cotton Pajama Sets and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home
Hill House Home

Summer — and the season of skyrocketing temperatures and sticky humidity — is here again. When the weather really starts to heat up, we search for comfortable, ultra-lightweight pieces that won't make us sweat.

For breathable clothing that still makes you feel put-together, Hill House Home is one of our favorite brands for chic summer outfits — and they're having a massive sale. Right now, Hill House Home is offering up to 50% off (or more!) the brand's best-selling Nap Dresses, pajama sets and more. 

Shop Hill House Home Sale

Most popular for its aptly named Nap Dress — a lightweight dress that's comfortable enough for an impromptu snooze — Hill House Home offers modern takes on preppy coastal style. Think delicate florals, feminine puffed sleeves and gingham in cotton candy hues. So many of the brand's pieces, from matching pajama sets to smocked maxis, are made of soft, cooling cotton. 

Hill House Home's sale items tend to sell out fast, so be sure to get your hands on them before they're gone for good. Starting at just $22, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to shop from the Hill House Home sale.

The Elizabeth Nap Dress
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Elizabeth Nap Dress

A mini length gives this smocked nap dress a playful look.

$150$90
The Tank Pajama Set
The Tank Pajama Set
Hill House Home
The Tank Pajama Set

Hot summer nights call for lightweight, minimal coverage pajamas that still look put-together.

$90$68
The Ana Dress
The Ana Dress
Hill House Home
The Ana Dress

Because everyone needs a little black dress, especially in Hill House Home's breezy cotton fabric.

$150$64
The Short Pajama Set
The Short Pajama Set
Hill House Home
The Short Pajama Set

Made of soft, breathable organic cotton, this pajama set is a must-have for summer.

$90$68
The Solange Dress
The Solange Dress
Hill House Home
The Solange Dress

Feel equal parts sweet and sultry with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and full, ruffled skirt. 

$175$114
The Audrey Sweater Shell
The Audrey Sweater Shell
Hill House Home
The Audrey Sweater Shell

This extra-fine merino wool layering piece goes with everything from Nap Skirts to your favorite pair of jeans.

$95$48
The Delphine Nap Skirt
The Delphine Nap Skirt
Hill House Home
The Delphine Nap Skirt

Despite its elegant appearance, this midi skirt is comfy enough to lounge in thanks to a stretchy elasticized waist.

$125$81
The Talia Dress
The Talia Dress
Hill House Home
The Talia Dress

Featuring a tiered skirt, ruched waist and bow neckline, this mini dress is a versatile wardrobe staple.

$150$98
The Gemma Sleep Shorts
The Gemma Sleep Shorts
Hill House Home
The Gemma Sleep Shorts

At just $22, these soft sleep shorts are a steal.

$40$22
The Anjuli Nap Dress
The Anjuli Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Anjuli Nap Dress

Feel pretty in pink when you throw on this sleeveless maxi in a wrinkle-resistant crepe fabric.

$150$98
The Drew Robe
The Drew Robe
Hill House Home
The Drew Robe

Everyone needs a cute and cozy robe for lounging at home in style.

$125$69
The Aurora Sleep Dress
The Aurora Sleep Dress
Hill House Home
The Aurora Sleep Dress

Flirty but comfy enough to sleep in, the Aurora dress features a keyhole neckline, empire waist and adjustable straps.

$75$49
The Simone Dress
The Simone Dress
Hill House Home
The Simone Dress

A thigh-high slit and low back elevate this otherwise prim and proper maxi dress.

$175$105
The Livie Nap Shorts
The Livie Nap Shorts
Hill House Home
The Livie Nap Shorts

High-waisted and fully lined with a smocked waistband, these shorts are cute enough to run errands in and stretchy enough to sleep in.

$95$57
The Naia Nap Dress
The Naia Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Naia Nap Dress

A mini silhouette and moody plaid pattern means this dress works for summer, sure, but just add tights to wear it well into winter.

$125$75

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Summer Dresses to Achieve the Cottagecore Aesthetic

Hill House Just Launched Their Biggest Collection Yet

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is 20% Off at this 4th of July Sale

15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

The Best Summer Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress