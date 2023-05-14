Why Hailey Bieber is 'Scared' to Have Children With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her reservations when it comes to having children with her husband, Justin Bieber.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Hailey admitted that while she wants kids, she's scared of the scrutiny her child could face as a byproduct of having famous parents.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," Hailey told the outlet.

She added, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Hailey, who tied the knot with the "Peaches" singer back in 2018's hesitation comes amid a tough year for the model and Rhode skincare founder, who shared that 2023 has brought some of the "saddest, hardest moments" she's faced to date.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last month, the 26-year-old got candid about her mental health in a message to fans.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Hailey wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Hailey shared the message to let others struggling with the same feelings know "you're not alone."

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people," she continued. "Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."

Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Stories

Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Stories

Though Hailey didn't directly reference what had made the year so challenging for her, she has been at the center of some drama with her husband's ex, Selena Gomez, in recent months.

Back in March, Hailey and Selena seemed to have an online rift due to a resurfaced video of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Selena's longtime pal, Taylor Swift. Selena replied to the video at the time, coming to Taylor's defense.

Shortly after, Selena posted a message to her followers, writing, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey later took to her own account to thank Selena for posting.

While Hailey and Selena have seemingly moved past the drama, she told the Times, she's "accepted" that "there's no winning ever" when it comes to the internet’s perception of her.

Bringing it back to the topic of children, Hailey who has spoken about her and Justin's timeline for starting a family of their own, said she's hoping children are on the couple's bingo card in the next five years.

"Sometimes I have these deep thoughts of 'We only get one chance at life,'" she said. "Like, there's only one time that we're going to get to do this. So it's [about] trying my best to soak it up and enjoy it and love my people and what I do. That’s what is really important to me."

