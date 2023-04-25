Hailey Bieber is feeling strong, healthy and grateful a year after undergoing an important heart procedure.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Story on Monday to mark one year since having a hole in her heart closed. "This time last year I had a procedure to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) Following having a transient stroke," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the hospital. "So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

The model shocked fans in March 2022 with news that she had suffered stroke-like symptoms and had been hospitalized. She later confirmed that she had experienced a blood clot to her brain that was categorized as a Transient Ischemic Attack. Following more testing, doctors later determined the blood clot traveled from her heart to her brain through a patent foramen ovale, a flaplike hole in Hailey's heart that did not close the way it should have after birth. She underwent a PFO closure to correct it.

"It went very smoothly. I'm recovering really well, really fast. I feel great," she told fans in a YouTube video at the time. "This biggest thing I feel, honestly, I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

