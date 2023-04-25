Hailey Bieber Remembers Her Heart Procedure 1 Year After Suffering Ministroke, Shares Hospital Pic
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Undergoing Heart Surgery After Suff…
What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s…
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Robyn Doesn't See Herself …
James Corden Admits It's 'Terrifying' to End 'The Late Late Show…
Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge!
Tucker Carlson’s Colleagues Learned of His Fox News Departure ‘o…
Inside Don Lemon's CNN Firing After Journalist Says He's 'STUNNE…
Don Lemon Has ‘Nothing But Love’ for T.J. Holmes Amid Romance Wi…
Khloé Kardashian Isn't 'In Love' and Has 'Set Boundaries' With T…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
'Little People, Big World's Zach & Tori Roloff on Their Kids' Mi…
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
'Love Is Blind': Amber and Barnett Argued Over Jessica Drama Whe…
Dr. Phil Has Hope That Bam Margera Is on Track to Stay Sober (Ex…
Watch 'DWTS' Judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli Crash Normani …
Blake Shelton Reflects on 23 Seasons on 'The Voice' and His New …
Usher Sings to Kim Kardashian at Las Vegas Residency Show
Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
Hailey Bieber is feeling strong, healthy and grateful a year after undergoing an important heart procedure.
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Story on Monday to mark one year since having a hole in her heart closed. "This time last year I had a procedure to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) Following having a transient stroke," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the hospital. "So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."
The model shocked fans in March 2022 with news that she had suffered stroke-like symptoms and had been hospitalized. She later confirmed that she had experienced a blood clot to her brain that was categorized as a Transient Ischemic Attack. Following more testing, doctors later determined the blood clot traveled from her heart to her brain through a patent foramen ovale, a flaplike hole in Hailey's heart that did not close the way it should have after birth. She underwent a PFO closure to correct it.
"It went very smoothly. I'm recovering really well, really fast. I feel great," she told fans in a YouTube video at the time. "This biggest thing I feel, honestly, I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."
RELATED CONTENT:
Hailey Bieber Talks 'Saddest, Hardest Moments' She's Had This Year
Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for Speaking Out Amid Rumored Feud
Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Won't Address Selena Gomez Drama
Selena Gomez Says Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama
Related Gallery